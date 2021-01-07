Happenings at Burlington High School and Elementary School

Burlington students worked together to collect more than 388 items to donate to the Cherokee Food Bank. The food drive was sponsored by the Student Council and FCA. Pictured are (from left): Paden Allen, Vice President of FCA, Preston Paschall, President of FCA, Alyssa Russell, President of Student Council and Kayli Stewart, Vice President of Student Council.

BHS students and faculty wore white the last day of school on Dec. 16, in hopes of a “White Christmas” this year. Pictured at the back (from left) are: Wyatt Shaw, Alyssa Russell, Mylee Sims, Karlie Heatherman, Kayli Stewart, Makayla McCullough, Dylan Hurst, Caleb Cox, Paden Allen, Preston Paschall, and Silvery Kiwia. In the front row are Logan Stewart, Isi Ofiu, Savannah Granados and Sterling Stewart.