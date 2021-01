BHS releases first semester honor roll

Burlington Junior High and High School released their first semester honor rolls.

They are as follows:

Superintendent’s Honor Roll:

• High School: Paden Allen, Savannah Granados, Karlie Heatherman, Nancy Klippenstein, McKenzie Olson, Alyssa Russell, Kayli Stewart, Logan Stewart and Sterling Stewart.

• Junior High: Riley Dowell, Haylee Jantz and Ranee Russell.

Principal’s Honor Roll

• High School: Weston Allen, J.C. Crusinbery, Trevor Hankey, Alexander Harmon, Makayla McCullough, Ashlynn Paschall, Preston Paschall, Mylee Sims, Ky Smith and Brooke Whittet.

• Junior High: Angel Dowell, Tamiya Evans, Alexander Harmon, Tyler Hill, Chloe Jantz, Emily Klippenstein, Kaycee Matzke, Hailey McCullough, Hope Olson, Summer Olson and Addie Pray.