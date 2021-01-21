Students named to THS honor roll

The Timberlake High School released their fall semester honor roll. They are as follows:

Superintendent’s Honor Roll

• Summer Finney, Lindsay Olson, Joel Pecha, Hailey Phillips, Amaya Ullrich, Jacob Diller, Greysan Ioerger, Ethan Jenlink, Colten Lormand, Jack McCoy, Carver Sands, Cade Severin, Emma Curry, Karleigh Decker, Kinlie Judd, Merric Judd, Hannah Wear, Pete Gwinn and Chase Pierce.

Principal’s Honor Roll

• Autumn Jones, Dalton Leierer, Samantha Phillips, McKenna Mach, Hayli Watkins, Kilynn Gaff, Natalee Green, Sarah Lauppe, Henslee Powell, Aowyn Seek and Alec Ullrich.