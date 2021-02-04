A-C Student of the Month

Alexus Naugle, junior, has been chosen as the December Student of the Month.

Her school philosophy is: “Work hard – Play hard.”

Naugle feels being close with everyone is unique at her school.

She is inspired by her parents.

Naugle’s favorite activities are basketball, softball, and spending time with family and friends.

Her favorite quote is “Nothing is impossible, the word itself says ‘I’m possible’!” by Audrey Hepburn.

Kyle and Brande Naugle, Cleo Springs, and Teri and Kolby Thomas, Aline, are her parents.