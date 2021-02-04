Locals named to 2020 fall semester honor roll at University of Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma announced the students named to its fall 2020 honor roll, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.

A total of 9,299 students were named to the fall 2020 honor roll. Of these students, 4,003 were named to the President’s Honor Roll for earning an “A” grade in all their courses.

The honor roll recognizes undergraduate students in the academic programs based at OU’s Norman campus and at the OU Health Sciences Center. In most colleges, full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade-point average of 4.0 were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students on the Norman campus with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher were included in the Dean’s Honor Roll.

Students in the Gallogly College of Engineering and the Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy are recognized with a 3.0 or higher.

Those in Alfalfa County are as follows:

• Cherokee: Anna Eileen Mitchell, Dean’s Honor Roll.

• Amorita: Toby Jack Highfill, Dean’s Honor Roll.

• Carmen: Coley Cheyenne Beleele, Dean’s Honor Roll.

About the OU

Founded in 1890, the University of Oklahoma is a public research university located in Norman, Oklahoma. OU serves the educational, cultural, economic and health care needs of the state, region and nation. For more information visit www.ou.edu.