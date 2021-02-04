NWOSU releases fall 2020 semester honor roll

Fall semester honor rolls at Northwestern Oklahoma State University have been announced by the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs.

Those on the President’s Honor Roll earned all A’s, or a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), in a minimum of 12 undergraduate or nine graduate hours. Those on the Vice President’s list had grade point averages of 3.5 or better in a minimum of 12 undergraduate or nine graduate hours.

Undergraduate students on the honorable mention lists had 4.0 or 3.5 GPAs, respectively, in a minimum of three to a maximum of 11 semester hours. Graduate students on those rolls were enrolled in a minimum of three to a maximum of eight semester hours.

To be listed on any of the rolls, students could not have any incomplete work.

Listed by permanent residence, those students on the various honor rolls are as follows:

President’s Honor Roll

Undergraduate

• Aline: Tucker Maltby.

• Burlington: Lauren Lagos and Anna Motycka.

• Cherokee: Frances Mustard.

• Helena: Payton Judd.

Vice-President’s Honor Roll

Undergraduate

• Carmen: Siena Kephart.

• Cherokee: Kylee Weve.

• Helena: Camdon Frech and Levi Locke.

• Jet: Jayden Dillon.

President’s Honor Roll

Honorable Mention

Grad and Post Grad

• Carmen: Jackie Madsen.

• Cherokee: Kelsey Chace.

• Helena: Kasya Spade.

President’s Honor Roll

Honorable Mention

Undergraduate

• Amorita: Kayla Highfill and McKenzie Olson.

• Burlington: Paden Allen, Savannah Granados, Karlie Heatherman and Nancy Klippenstein.

• Carmen: Lindsay Olson.

• Cherokee: Jadin Hall, Jade Jantzen, Lake Lyon, Baylee Sharp, Angel Solis, Bridget Wilhite and Gabriel Wyatt.

• Goltry: Greysan Ioerger and Colten Lormand.

• Helena: Jammie Appleton, Joshua Atchley, Kevin Cowan, Richard Largent, Shawn McMinn, Johnnie Pyle, Cade Severin and James Turley.

• Jet: April Burchfiel.

• Nash: Jacob Diller.

Vice-President’s Honor Roll

Honorable Mention

Undergraduate

• Cherokee: Jason Roach.

•Jet: Hailey Phillips.