UCO releases honor roll, info on fall 2021

The University of Central Oklahoma recently announced the students named to the university’s honor rolls, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.

For the fall 2020 semester, 1,599 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA.

Jacey Jantzen, Cherokee, was named to the President’s Honor Roll.

UCO announced plans to hold classes in-person for the fall 2021 semester. A significant part of those plans includes continued adherence to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and encouraging all students, faculty and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccination when eligible.

“We’ve committed to creating an environment that supports in-person learning while simultaneously limiting the spread of COVID-19. As the state and nation’s vaccination programs ramp up, we anticipate a fall semester that will be closer to our traditional balance of in-person and online classes,” said UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar.

“Our faculty, staff and students exhibited creativity, dedication and resiliency as we adapted to changes brought on by the pandemic. We’re grateful to have the technology and expertise to deliver quality instruction in virtual and online formats; we are also looking forward to expanding our in-person offerings in and outside of the classroom.”

Central completed the fall 2020 semester with no disruption. The university adopted a robust set of COVID-19 protocols that included a mask requirement for all students and employees, physical distancing and a push for hand hygiene. UCO also invested in improved air filtration across campus and revamped course offerings to include online and extended classroom courses.

The university started the spring semester virtually as the state experienced a significant surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. UCO recently announced that courses planned for in-person instruction would return to the in-person format beginning Feb. 8.

Central will release the fall 2021 and summer 2021 class schedule in March, with enrollment opening shortly after.