NWTC holds sophomore tour event

What do I want to be when I grow up? Area high school sophomores are beginning to think about future career and educational paths and asking themselves this question. Northwest Technology Center can help students learn more about their options.

Recently, sophomores from Alva, Cherokee, Freedom, Waynoka and Burlington came to visit Northwest Technology Center in Alva. These tours are an annual recruiting event held to help high school sophomores learn about the educational options offered at NWTC.

According to Karen Koehn, Guidance Counselor at NWTC Alva Campus, “Students come in the morning to spend time in each program before choosing their two favorites at lunch. After making this selection, the students spend 50 minutes in each program participating in activities, both individual and team oriented.”

Students immersed themselves in the different programs including digital design, automotive technology, electrical trades, collision repair, computer and business, health careers/practical nursing and biomedical sciences.

Approximately 150 students toured during the two-day event. Current NWTC students men tored the touring students during the different activities not only to show what they learn as a student at NWTC but to help the sophomores feel welcome.

Enrollment for daytime programs beginning in August will be happening over the next few weeks. To enroll, call the Alva campus at 580.327.0344 or visit www.nwtech.edu for more.