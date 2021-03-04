A-C Student of the Month

Jozlin Campbell, seventh grader, was chosen as the January Student of the Month at Aline-Cleo High School.

She thinks our school is unique because of the way it is set up.

Campbell’s school philosophy is “To manage straight A’s throughout the rest of school and get into Keiser University at Fort Lauderdale, Florida.”

She is inspired by her friend, Theo.

Campbell’s favorite activity is thinking and her favorite quote is “To have felt too much is to end in feeling nothing,” by Dorothy Thompson.

Her mother is Kayla Campbell, Aline.