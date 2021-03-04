Local graduates from Barton By Editor | March 4, 2021 | 0 Barton Community College has announced its list of graduates who earned associate degrees or certificates for career training during the fall semester of 2020. The graduates are as follows: • Cherokee: Chassidy Congleton, A.S. Posted in School Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts A-C Student of the Month March 4, 2021 | No Comments » Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute seeking talented high schoolers March 4, 2021 | No Comments » CHS to host seniors versus faculty March 4, 2021 | No Comments » Alfalfa County Fair results are in March 4, 2021 | No Comments » WSU announces honor roll February 25, 2021 | No Comments »