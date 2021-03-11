NWOSU seeking students to apply for the President’s Leadership Class

Highly motivated graduating high school seniors looking for leadership opportunities at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in the fall should consider applying for the President’s Leadership Class (PLC) scholarship before the March 19 deadline.

Students selected for this award will receive up to $2,750 in scholarship funds for their freshman year at Northwestern, plus be treated to an all-expense paid trip to a major U.S. city (COVID-19 depending) with the university president and other PLC members. The selected students also will be able to enroll for their fall semester classes early.

An online form as well as a printed application can be found at www.nwosu.edu/plc and may be hand-delivered or mailed as long as they meet the deadline. The online form will email directly to the Office of Recruitment.

Students should include a seven-semester transcript and ACT scores with the application and must meet all standard admission requirements to Northwestern.

Applications also must be accompanied by two letters of recommendation. One letter must be from a high school teacher, high school principal, high school counselor or other faculty member, or a member of administration. The second letter should be from another person such as a minister, family friend or employer. Letters of recommendation should include the person’s name, position and relationship to the applicant.

All applicants must submit a scholarship application along with the PLC application or have one on file in the Northwestern Financial Aid and Scholarship Office prior to the PLC application deadline. Scholarship application forms may be obtained by visiting www.nwosu.edu/paying-for-college/scholarships.

Selected finalists will be notified by late-March and contacted by phone and/or mail about dates and times for an interview set for April.

Recipients of the PLC Scholarship will be notified by mid-April. The scholarship will cover freshman year only at Northwestern-Alva.

All application materials should be mailed or delivered to Northwestern Oklahoma State University, Office of Recruitment, 709 Oklahoma Blvd., Alva, OK 73717. Email questions to recruit@nwosu.edu or call (580) 327-8545.