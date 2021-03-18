County makes changes to sales tax

The Alfalfa County Commissioners met at 10 a.m., Monday, March 15.

The meeting was called to order with Marvin Woodall, Mike Roach and Jay Hague present.

The minutes, maintenance and operation warrants for payment and blanket purchase orders were approved first.

No monthly officer reports or court clerk records management and preservation monthly report were submitted.

The commissioners approved for the county clerk to go out for public auction bid for District 3 for a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4×4 pickup and two John Deere CX 15 Flex Wing Mowers.

Next, a CIRB project agreement between Alfalfa County and Oklahoma Department of Transportation was approved.

Also, an agreement between Alfalfa County and TM Consulting, Inc for software lease and maintenance was approved. The agreement is for installation and annual support.

Three transfers were approved as follows:

• District 2 from M&O to Capital Outlay for $2,500 for a loader for the mower tractor on state contract.

• Sheriff: from M&O to personal services for $5,000 for personal services for remainder of fiscal year.

• From County Clerk to Assessor: HP E222 22” Elite Display Monitor.

The request to remove Cady Tucker as receiving officer for OSU Extension for Alfalfa County and replace with Iridian Herrera as the receiving officer was also approved.

The final item of business was a private property access easement in District 2 to clean out drainage for a FEMA project.

After hearing no unforeseen business, the meeting adjourned.

March 8

The commissioners met at 10 a.m., March 8.

The meeting was called to order with Woodall, Roach and Hague present.

The minutes, maintenance and operation warrants for payment, blanket purchase orders and monthly officer reports and court clerk records management and preservation monthly report were approved first.

Next, discussion was held on the treasurer changing software program with TM Consulting Inc.

Alfalfa County Treasurer Valerie Vetter said that a couple months prior that Kellpro quit doing support on program and recommended TM Consulting.

No action was taken on switching.

Next, the commissioners opened the single sealed bid to surplus for District 2 for a Cat Trackhoe. Warren Cat submitted the lone bid for $176,000, which was accepted and awarded.

Sheriff Rick Wallace was present to discuss about being added to the health and well being portion of the sales tax.

Currently the sheriff’s office receives no portion of the breakdown.

The following resolution was approved and reads as follows:

“Be it remembered that on the 8th day of March, 2021 at a regular meeting of the Board of County Commissioners’ of Alfalfa County, the following resolution was presented, read and adopted:

WHEREAS, a two percent sales tax for Alfalfa County was passed and will be in place on January 01, 2021; and

Whereas the Commissioners of Alfalfa County desire to divide the 2% as follows: 52% to health, 20% to county general; 5% to Fairgrounds; and 23% to county roads and bridges.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED: That 52% of the collections that goes to health breaks down to 10% to EMS; 20% to Enhanced 911; 11.5% to Sheriff Department and 58.5% be divided among the Responder Units of the County as follows: Aline 6.5%; Amorita-Byron 6.5%; Burlington 6.5%; Cherokee 6.5%; Carmen 6.5%; Goltry 6.5%; Helena 6.5%; Nescatunga 6.5%; and Jet 6.5%.

Making this change effective April 1, 2021.

Passed and approved in regular meeting on the 8th day of March, 2021.”

Roach gave an update on a FEMA project that he needed 9.5x4x30 pipe size from Railroad Yard. The item was not on the six month bids.

Former commissioner Stan Tucker was working on the project and then Roach inherited it when he came into office. The project is required to be completed by this year.

Roach also reported that a vendor not on six month bids for 3/8 # 2 cover will be used to order the project due to lack of supply from vendor on six month bids. There is a shortage due to the increase in blacktop and highway work.

Next, an agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security 911 Management Authority State-Local was approved. The grant brings money to the 911 to help bring the mapping up to state standards.

The final two items of business were private property access easements. The first is in District 2 to remove fill dirt to be used for county project and the second is for District 3 to remove trees and dirt from right-of-way and place on farmer’s land.

After hearing no unforeseen business the meeting adjourned.