A-C Student of the Month

Karlie Snow, sophomore, was chosen as the February Student of the Month at Aline-Cleo High School.

Her school philosophy is to always do your best. Snow feels that her school is unique because it is very small.

She is inspired by her Mom.

Snow’s favorite activities are: softball, showing hogs, fishing, hunting, and working cattle

Her favorite quote is: “The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain,” by Dolly Parton.

Teri and Kolby Thomas, Aline, are her parents.