Burlington students raise poultry from eggs

Burlington Kindergarten and 1st grade classrooms had a fun time incubating chicken, duck and goose eggs in their classrooms. They learned about the life cycle of a chicken and each day they candled the eggs to see the changes. There were even days they could see movement inside the egg. It was an exciting day when the eggs finally hatched. A big thank you goes to the Alfalfa County Extension Office and Kyle and Lindsey Callison for the use of their incubators.