Oklahoma FCCLA names 2021 Star Chapter awards, Cherokee selected

Recently, the Oklahoma Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Organization recognized FCCLA chapters students from across the state as recipients for top achievement awards: Star Chapter Award. The Cherokee FCCLA chapter was recognized as a Gold Star Chapter Recipient.

The Oklahoma FCCLA Star Chapter Award represents the best of the best among hundreds of Oklahoma FCCLA chapters. The award recognizes FCCLA chapters who have developed outstanding leadership skills through community service efforts, attendance at leadership conferences, participation in competitive events, and participation in State FCCLA programs.

Other requirements to achieve the award include adviser recognition, participation in Oklahoma FCCLA public relations campaigns, Family and Consumer Sciences enrollment percentages, and chapter members taking on leadership roles within their district and state.

Chapters work to accrue Star Chapter points each year, beginning March 1 and ending the last day of February. This is the highest honor an Oklahoma FCCLA chapter can receive. The award is broken into three categories of recognition: Gold Star Chapter, Silver Star Chapter, and Bronze Star Chapter. A chapter must complete activities to receive at least 40 points to receive Gold, 30 points to receive Silver, and 20 points to receive Bronze. Out of the over 400 FCCLA chapters in Oklahoma, only 26 chapters received a Gold Star Award.

The winners include:

Gold Star Chapters:

Adair High School

Allen High School

Broken Bow High School

Caney High School

Cherokee High School

Coalgate High School

Drummond High School

Edmond Heartland Middle School

Kellyville High School

Kingston High School

Latta High School

Marietta High School

Medford High School

Midwest City High School

Morrison High School

Newcastle High School

Okay High School

Oklahoma Union High School

Putnam City North High School

Ringwood High School

Spiro High School

Stigler High School

Stillwater High School

Tulsa Technology – Apparel Design

Tushka High School

Waynoka High School

Visit https://oklahomafccla.org/engage for more information about the Star Chapter Award.

Oklahoma FCCLA promotes personal growth and leadership development through family and consumer sciences education to more than 10,000 students who belong to the over 400 chapters state wide. National FCCLA serves close to 200,000 students throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.