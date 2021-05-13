NWOSU inducts members into the Red and Black Scroll society

Northwestern Oklahoma State University inducted 35 new members into the Red and Black Scroll Honor Society.

Because of the restrictions COVID-19 has placed on social gatherings, there was no ceremony, but the students received their certificate via email.

Red and Black Scroll recognizes outstanding scholarship and service among sophomore students at Northwestern. Requirements for membership include completion of 40-59 hours of college credit, a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0, participation in two or more campus organizations or activities, attendance at Northwestern for at least two semesters and non-failure of a college course.

Sponsors are Dr. Sheila Brintnall, professor of mathematics, and Dr. Dena Walker, associate professor of mathematics.

This year’s inductees include Camryn Beaner of Woodward, social work major; Liberty Bird of Alva, business administration major; Braylon Bradt of Alva, agriculture major; Jadyn Budig of Shattuck, biology major; Destiny Chew of Elgin, criminal justice major; Braeden Cook of Alva, political science major; Lily Crickmar of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, biology major; Justin Dewhirst of Muskogee, nursing major; Brianna Duncan of Kiowa, Kansas, undecided major; Savannah Francis of Tahlequah, political science major; Samantha Friday of Lake Dallas, Texas, psychology major; Landry Gaddy of Alva, political science major; Jordan Green of Blackwell, mass communication major; Tyler Gregory of Follett, Texas, political science major; Iridian Herrera of Freedom, agriculture major; Caitlin Hofen of Alva, mass communication major; Allison Huffmaster of Enid, nursing major; Delia Jackson of Newalla, biology major; Timothy Jacobson of Snyder, instrumental music major; Crystal Keeler of Atoka, accounting major; Cheyanna Kephart of Carmen, pre-nursing major; Carlen Lazcano of Alva, biology major; Alexis McNeill of Enid, nursing major; Clare Merrigan of Tucson, Arizona, nursing major; Nylyssa Morgan of Alva, biology major; Marisella Perez of Ringwood, biology major; Aayush Bikram Rana of Kathmandu, Nepal, computer science major; Paige Robinette of Waukomis, biology major; Priscila Samaniego of Alva, chemistry major; Gracie Scarbrough of Alva, business major; Destiny Telinde of Alva, biology major; Ashton Tuck of Woodward, accounting major; Dayra Verduzco-Serrano of Enid, undecided major; Jordan Villalva of Enid, elementary education major; and Briley Yunker of Enid, biology major.