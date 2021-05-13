Students inducted to society By Editor | May 13, 2021 | 0 Aline-Cleo High School inducted eight new members into the National Honor Society Wednesday, May 5. Selection of membership is based on outstanding scholarship, character, leadership, and service. Posted in School Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Cherokee FFA member win state proficiency May 13, 2021 | No Comments » A-C takes part in course May 13, 2021 | No Comments » TSA chapter competes May 13, 2021 | No Comments » NWOSU inducts members into the Red and Black Scroll society May 13, 2021 | No Comments » Upward Bound set to begin May 30 May 13, 2021 | No Comments »