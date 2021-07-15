BHS student attends camp

Around 75 campers across Oklahoma recently graduated from the SAGE STEAM Camp held at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford. The Southwest Alliance for Girls’ Enrichment (SAGE) in Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts/Humanities, and Mathematics (STEAM) Camp was a weeklong, residential summer camp hosted on SWOSU’s campus for girls who are entering the eighth and ninth grades this fall. Campers were chosen after being nominated by their teachers and undergoing a phone interview, which evaluated STEAM interest and the need for this opportunity. Among those attending was Hope Olson of Burlington.