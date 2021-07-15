Students compete By Editor | July 15, 2021 | 0 Alec Tidwell, left, and Lucas Heim, right, both received superior ratings (I) on their piano solos at the Seiling Music Festival. Tidwell also received a superior rating at Tri-State. Both are students of Nita Cox. Posted in School Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Aline-Cleo BOE holds final meeting of fiscal year 2020-2021 July 15, 2021 | No Comments » UCO announces honor roll July 15, 2021 | No Comments » BHS student attends camp July 15, 2021 | No Comments » Area schools announce free and reduced price meals for children July 15, 2021 | No Comments » Cherokee BOE brings back staff July 15, 2021 | No Comments »