UCO announces honor roll

The University of Central Oklahoma recently announced the students named to the university’s honor rolls, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.

For the spring 2021 semester, 1,479 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA.

Jacey Jantzen, Cherokee, made the President’s Honor Roll.

In addition, 1,804 students were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.

Joseph Wagner, Cherokee, made the Dean’s Honor Roll.

To be eligible for the President’s or Dean’s lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.

