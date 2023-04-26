Larry Don Miller was born July 17, 1951 in Hardtner, Kansas to Lawrence Miller and Velma Yvonne Sherman Miller and passed from this life in Enid on April 14, 2023.

Larry graduated from Burlington High School in 1969. In 1969 – 1970 Larry attended OSU-Okmulgee and studied Diesel Mechanics. In 1992-1993 he went to Climate Control Institute to be proficient in Heat and Air.

Larry and Brenda Diel were married July 23, 1971 at the Cherokee First Baptist Church and they lived in the Amorita area before moving to Cherokee in 2000.

Larry worked with his dad, Buck Miller, for many years at Amorita Propane. Larry was the Heat and Air Foreman for AEC Services in Cherokee for 19 years before retiring in 2014. He was also self-employed in heat and air for 20 years and also did some farming. Larry had worked with Alfalfa County EMS for over 30 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Cherokee.

Even though all of his jobs kept him busy, he found time for fun. There was a lake house at Kaw Lake where he could fish. He was a gun enthusiast and did metal working projects for his family and friends. Larry had a dog, Bella, and he loved this dog very much. Still the most glorious things in his life were his three granddaughters.

Those who preceded Larry in death are his parents.

Larry’s survivors include his wife, Brenda Miller; their children, Travis and Tammi Miller and Shane and Stephanie Miller; three granddaughters, Taylor, Kaitlyn and Taryn Miller; sister, Dana and Steve Spade.

There will be a celebration of life service for Larry at 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 21, 2023 at First Baptist Church in Cherokee.

Burial will take place in Byron-Amorita Cemetery. Arrangements are by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Cherokee. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.

Memorials may be given to First Baptist Church of Cherokee through the funeral home.