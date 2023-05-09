Marilyn Lou Schurter

On January 14, 1940, God brought to Marcine and Helen Diel a baby girl who brightened their lives and the life of everyone who knew her. Her light continued to shine until God said, “It’s time for you to come back to me,” so on April 20, 2023, God took her home.

Marilyn Lou Diel let her light shine from the town of Burlington, Oklahoma where she grew up, to Enid for Cosmetology School, to marrying her high school sweetheart, Roy Samuel Schurter “Sam” on December 27, 1959.

Together Sam and Marilyn Schurter’s lights shined in Okmulgee, Oklahoma and then they returned to Burlington where they started farming and started a family. Together they had Warren Russell, Robin Lu, and Staci Su. Marilyn kept very busy helping Sam farm and raising kids.

Through the years she was involved in Country Girls, bridge playing, birthday breakfasts, many church activities, countless meal preparations, card sender, and all around “Let’s do something fun” or as she would say “funzy”. Marilyn loved to laugh and sing, and the speed limit sign was simply a suggestion while driving.

We are so grateful to everyone who made her life joyful the last few weeks while she was hospitalized.

Marilyn is survived by Rusty and Terza Schurter, Robi Morris, five grandkids, four great grandkids, and numerous nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.

Celebration of Life Service for Marilyn will be at 10 a.m., Friday, April 28, 2023 at Driftwood Christian Church.

Burial will be in Apostolic Christian Cemetery near Burlington with Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Kiowa in charge of arrangements.

Viewing will be in Kiowa at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. with family present from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Thursday, April 27th. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.

Memorials may be made to Cookson Hills Christian Camp through the funeral home.

Marilyn’s service will be livestreamed on Face Book under Driftwood Christian Church.