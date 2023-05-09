Lois Louella Guffy, 92, of Byron Oklahoma, passed away on April 20, 2023. Lois was born on January 23, 1931, to Orville and Banna Caywood on a farm in Nash, Oklahoma.

She attended Mt. View District #61 school with her siblings Willis and Lila. It was in this one-roomed schoolhouse that her talent for art and writing surfaced.

In 1947, Lois married Wayne Guffy in Van Buren, Arkansas. Lois and Wayne raised twelve children on the family farm during their 68 years of marriage.

Large families, such as Lois’s are a rarity, a gift that can only be truly appreciated when you’re a part of it, and Lois made everyone around her feel a part of it. Lois spent her life warmly caring for her children, grandchildren, and community. She was surrounded by family, friends, love, and laughter at every holiday and during every summer. Her loss is profoundly felt across the country. She will be remembered in every bite of her famous chicken and noodle recipe and her memories will live on in the collection of short stories she left behind.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Guffy, Sr.; her son, Danny Guffy; her parents, Orville and Banna Caywood; her brother, Willis Caywood, and her granddaughter, Amy Guffy.

She is survived by her children, Wayne (Jolene) Guffy, Jr., April (Burton) Freeman, James (Carol) Guffy, Susan (Robert) Tyrrell, Karen (Chris) Mitchener, Kathy (Dennis) Hasiak, David (Kathi) Guffy, Jonny (Becky) Guffy, Owen (Diann) Guffy, Mark (Beth) Guffy, Kent (Julie) Guffy; her step daughter, Connie (Charles) Park; her sister, Lila Leslie, and over 150 grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and step grandchildren.

Funeral service for Lois will be at First Baptist Church in Cherokee, Oklahoma at 10 a.m., Thursday, April 27, 2023. Burial will follow at Byron-Amorita Cemetery with arrangements by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Cherokee.

Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.

Memorials may be given to Amy D. Guffy and Danny D. Guffy Scholarship Fund through Lanman Funeral Home.