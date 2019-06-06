Colton Carter Wilson, 18, rode his bike on up to the Heavens Friday, May 31, 2019. He was a senior at Cherokee High School.

He lived his life through music and was a very hard working young man. He was always there to help someone in need.

He loved his country and dreamed of fighting for it one day.

Colton is preceded in death by his grandparents, Teresa and Bill Carter, A. B. and Maxine Cochran, Ernale Schubert and Donna Wessels.

He is survived by his mothers, Ashley Wilson and Barbara Carter; his dad, Cory Wilson; brothers, Colby Carter Wilson and Zachary Riddle; his cousins, Zakiah, Sean, Abigail and Emma Reeves, Hayden, Morgan, Joslyn and Hudson Wilson, Zoey Wilson, Quinton Thomas, and Adrian and Ethan Cochran, as well as many loving grandparents, aunts, uncles and other family members.

Service celebrating Colton’s life were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at First Christian Church in Cherokee. Arrangements were by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Cherokee. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.

Memorials may be given to Patriot Paws Service Dogs through the funeral home.