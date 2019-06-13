Evelyn Stout was born April 23, 1928 and passed from this life June 5, 2019. Evie was the daughter of Bill and Ola Carpenter of Lambert.

After completing high school in Lambert, Evie went on to School of Nursing in Enid and became a Registered Nurse. She worked in Enid, Cherokee, Mooreland, Kiowa, Kansas, and Arvada, Colorado.

On February 1, 1949, Evelyn married her high school sweetheart, Bill Stout. She followed Bill, a teacher and coach, all around northwest Oklahoma and Colorado. Evie and Bill were married 70 years and from this union four children were born.

Evelyn is survived by her husband, Bill Stout, Cherokee; her children: Rebecca Stout Stoval and husband, George, Hamlin, Texas, Rod Stout and wife, Teresa, Turpin, Tim Stout and wife, Sharon, Rogersville, Missouri and LuCinda (Cindy) Stout Schanbacher and husband, Monty, Cherokee. She is also survived by ten grandchildren: Loretta, Miranda, Jason, Lisa, Chris, Travis, Karri, Nathan, Lindsey, and Megan. Evie was blessed with twenty-two great-grandchildren.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, William P. Carpenter and Ola Highfill Carpenter; two sisters, Marilyn Stewart and Carolyn Evans and a granddaughter, Natalie Nicole Stout.

Funeral service for Evelyn was at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the First Christian Church in Cherokee. The interment followed at the Cherokee Municipal Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Cherokee. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.

In lieu of flowers, the family has designated memorials to the United Methodist Women, UMW, of the Cherokee and Prairie Valley Churches through the funeral home.