On June 26, 2019, Loydetta Collar went to her heavenly home following a five and a half year battle against ovarian cancer.

Her service was held at 10 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019 at the First Christian Church in Cherokee with the Reverend Kyle Kiner officiating. Graveside service and burial were held at 2 p.m. at the Harmon Cemetery in Harmon with arrangements by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Cherokee.

Loydetta was born on April 30, 1945 in Shattuck to Loyd and Izetta Collar. She was the third of four children, with older brother, Gary and sister, Glennis, and younger brother, Clifton. Raised on a dairy farm near Arnett, she enjoyed running through the corrals bare foot, licking the salt blocks with the cows, and swimming in the stock tank.

Loydetta attended Arnett Public Schools, where she was active in basketball and softball, and graduated with the class of 1963. Following graduation, she attended Beeches Beauty School, where she obtained her cosmetology license, which she maintained until her death. She operated a beauty shop in Fargo before choosing to further her education.

She obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary and Physical Education (minor in Home Economics) in 1970 and a Master of Education in 1975 from Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

She taught school for eight years in Colorado before moving back to Oklahoma to be near family. After returning to Oklahoma, Loydetta began working for the State of Oklahoma, retiring as a District Supervisor for the Juvenile Services Division in 2002 after 20 years of government service.

After retirement, she moved to Cherokee to be closer to family and remained a resident until her death.

While in Cherokee she was active in the lives of the Chace children (Kelsie, Kelby, and Kade) – attending all their sporting events, rodeos, and playdays. She was excited to travel with family to Georgia in October 2016 for Kelby’s wedding to Kelsey and to be here for the birth of a new generation of the family in November 2017, when Korli Elizabeth was born. She remained active in family events and activities until health problems prevented her from attending.

Loydetta was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Glennis Porter, and brother, Clifton Collar.

She is survived by her brother, Gary Collar and wife, Joyce of Kingston; brother-in-law Morris Porter of Lambert; her two special nieces, Lisa Chace and husband, Tom of Cherokee and their children, Kelsie, Kelby and wife, Kelsey and daughter, Korli and Kade and Lori Porter and husband, Jon Tevebaugh of Cherokee; niece, Dawn Watson and family of Yukon; nephew, JL Collar and family of Edmond; special great nephew, Michael Tolle and family of El Dorado, Kansas; special cousin, Gayle Phillips of Farmington, New Mexico; special friends, Linda Semmel and daughters, Lindsey and Alysha of Woodward; Sandy Schroeder of Cherokee as well as many other family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Cherokee First United Methodist Church New Building Fund or the Harmon Cemetery in Loydetta’s memory through the funeral home.