Rose Marie Harris

Rose Marie, daughter of Mamie Viola (Clemence) and Archie Frank Yardley, was born May 25, 1929 in Dalhart, Texas and passed away June 19, 2019 at her home in Cherokee at the age of 90 years and 25 days.

On September 30, 1948 Rose married Donald Lee Harris in Alva. To their marriage four children, Donald Ross, Charle Jean, Marva Dean and Roger Carl, were born.

Following their marriage they made their home in Waynoka.

In 1957 Rose moved to Cherokee. She was the secretary for OSU Extension Service, Alfalfa County, Cherokee for 34 years.

Rose loved crocheting, gardening, spending time with her family and reading as much as possible.

She was a member of the First Christian Church and a Bowling League.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Marva Dean; four sisters, Jessie Maxine, Leona Pearl, Clarice Ann and Leota Josephine; and one brother, Eugene Harmon.

Rose is survived by her daughter, Charle Jean McCray; two sons Donald Ross and Roger Carl; three grandchildren, Christopher Andrew Harris, Robyn Michele Ray and Heather Ann McCray; two great grandchildren, Christian Todd Ray and Kalliope Sage Harris; several nieces nephews other relatives and friends.

Funeral service were at 10 a.m., June 22, 2019 at First Christian Church, Cherokee, with interment following at Cherokee Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice Circle of Love.