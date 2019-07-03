Theobelle Geneva Collins, (Theo) of Carmen, died on April 17,2019, under the care of Hospice in Enid, OK. She was 97.

Theo was born in Ingersoll, OK on October 23, 1921, to Benjamin E. Leonhardt and Sadie Brett Leonhardt. She was one of 4 children.

Theo was raised in the Ingersoll community but later moved with the family to Oklahoma City. The family would return to Ingersoll, where she would graduate from Cherokee High School in 1939. She attended Northwestern State College after graduation but her education was interrupted by WWII and her marriage to Larry B. Collins, of Cherokee.

Theo and Larry began farming and ranching in the Cherokee area and continued until their retirement.

While having three young children, Theo decided to return to college and finish her education. She graduated with a BA and a Masters Degree in English from Northwestern State College in 1958. She then began her High School teaching career that continued until her retirement.

Theo was involved in many organizations including the Carmen United Methodist Church, P.E.O., Retired Teachers Association, Mothers Club, and Eastern Star where she served the Cherokee and Alva chapters as Worthy Matron. She later would serve as the Grand Chapter Chaplain in Guthrie.

Theo was also involved in her town government where she was elected to the Town Council and eventually served as the Mayor of Carmen at age 90.

Theo is survived by her son, Michael R. Collins and wife Bettie; daughter, Cindy S. Jones and husband Joh; and daughter in law, Meredith A. Collins. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Theo was preceded in death by her husband, Larry B. Collins; parents, Benjanin E. Leonhardt and Sadie Brett Leonhardt; brother, Venreau Fontaine Leonhardt; Sister, Charlotte Brett Nolting; sister, Rachelle LaVern Hanan; son, Larry Brett Collins; grandson, Canyon Ross Collins, and Great Grand daughter, Charlotte Rose McKittrick.

A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Theo will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Carmen United Methodist Church.

The family invites all who knew Theo to feel free to share a story at the service.

In lieu of flowers the family would suggest that donations be made to your local Humane Society.