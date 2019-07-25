Rachel Alleen Means

Funeral services for Rachel Means were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at United Methodist Church in Carmen with Rev. Don Jones officiating. Burial followed in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery north of Carmen under the direction of Wentworth Mortuary, LLC.

Rachel Alleen (Schallner) Means, daughter of the late Frank and Leapha (Coulter) Schallner, was born October 23, 1923, in Cherokee, and passed away July 14, 2019, in Enid, at the age of 95 years, 8 months, and 21 days.

Rachel grew up in the Lambert area and attended Prairie Valley Grade School and graduated in 1941 from Lambert High School.

On May 27, 1941, she was united in marriage to Eugene Terrel Means at Enid. They made their home in rural Carmen all their married life. They farmed and ranched for many years. Rachel lived the last few years in Enid.

She was a member of the Prairie Valley Methodist Church and later the Carmen Methodist Church. Rachel enjoyed quilting and card parties and was a member of the Busy Worker’s Club.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Means; her daughter-in-law, Betty Means; her brother, James Schallner; and her sisters, June Merrill, Donna Bowles, Jane Schallner, and Ida Porter.

She is survived by her son, Terry Means, Carmen; her grandchildren, Kevin Means, Carmen and Kayli Means, Enid; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; other relatives and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made through the mortuary to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation for diabetes research.

Remembrances may be shared with the family at www.marshallfuneralhomes.com.