Rose Marie Dubbs

Rose Marie (Razey) Dubbs, 85, Salina, Kansas went home to her Savior on Thursday, July 11th, 2019.

Rose was the daughter of the late Loman Lee Razey and Corine (Davis) Razey. She was born April 5, 1934 in Carmen.

Rose had four siblings, of which two are living, Donald Razey (Nancy), Colorado and James Razey (Betty), Kansas. Two siblings are deceased, Helen Coffey, and Charles Razey.

Rose Razey married Donald Dubbs on May 21, 1950 in Cherokee. They were happily married for 56 years.

Rose and Don had three girls: Joyce Poole (Randy), Lady Lake, Florida, Patricia Grove, Ellsworth, Kansas, and the late Beverly Daly (Chuck), Pennsylvania.

Rose had four grandchildren: Damon Grove (Keirstan Curry), Hagerstown, Maryland, Charla Himes (Mike) and her sister Dawn Daly, Pennsylvania, and Jeff Poole (Rachel), Florida.

Rose’s two great grandchildren are Brian Himes and Samantha Himes, Pennsylvania.

She was a long-time member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Among her many friends were: Richard Harmon, Lefty Mast, Rhonda and Bob Brunner.

Rose loved baking, especially for family and friends, water walking, western movies, reading, gardening, coloring, and her family.

She visited her daughter in Florida for a month last year and expressed a wish to “wrassle an alligator.” As her son-in-law, Randy said, “She was one tough lady.”

A brief grave-side service will be held at the Carmen City Cemetery.

To send an online condolence, visit www.carlsonfh.net or on Facebook.

A Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home service.