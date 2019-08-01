Franklin Glen Brune, of Marlow, was born on February 19, 1954, in Cherokee, to Herman and Frances Josephine (Fox) Brune. He passed away on July 25, 2019 at the age of 65.

There will be a private family memorial at a later date. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Whitt Funeral Home/Oakcrest Cremation Center, Duncan.

Franklin graduated from Cherokee High School in 1972. After graduation, he proudly served in the US Navy.

On June 20, 1997, he married Lajeana S. Springer in Woodward. He was employed as a wireline rigger for Weatherford in Woodward.

Franklin enjoyed hunting and fishing as his pastimes.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lajeana; sister, Karen Wilkinson Polly; and brother-in-law, Clark Polly.

Franklin is survived by his brother, Ronnie and wife Brenda Brune, Marlow; sister, Saundra and husband John Pat Boyd, Stillwater; nephew, James Brune; nieces; Sara Stringer, Kacey Gilpin, Jodi Edmiston, Christina Long, and Michelle Wilkes; and numerous great nieces and great nephews.

