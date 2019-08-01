Jane Ann McKellips was born on March 2, 1953 and passed away on June 6, 2019. Jane will be laid to rest at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Keith Cemetery near Burlington, Oklahoma.

The burial service will be followed by a light lunch at the Dreyer farm.

Jane was the daughter of Dale and Bernice (Dreyer) Hassinger, granddaughter of William and Opal (Cook) Dreyer and Maurice and Myrtle (Joseph) Hassinger, and great granddaughter of Louis and Mary (Thomason) Cook (all deceased).

A memorial service was held on June 10, 2019 in Oklahoma City.

Jane was an educational writer/editor, author of children’s books and piano teacher.

Her book, “Dust Storm” (2016), was a historical fiction tribute to her great aunt Clara Dreyer who had polio as a child.

“Dust Storm” won the 2017 Oklahoma Book Award for the best Children’s Book, and Jane was awarded the Delta Kappa Gamma Creative Women of Oklahoma Children’s Author Award in 2018.

Memorials in honor of Jane may be made to Keith Cemetery (c/o Floyd Knopf).