Leland Verle Green, 92, of Caledonia, Mississippi passed from this life on July 25, 2019. Leland was born on July 2, 1927 in Carmen to Hugh and Mabel Green.

Leland served in the United States Army then worked as an insurance agent for Alfalfa County Farm Bureau for twenty-five years.

He was President of the Cherokee Flying Club, served as President of the Chamber of Commerce, and was a member of the Lions Club. He also served as City Councilman and received the Citizen of the Year Award. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Cherokee and was involved with the Volunteers in Mission. He traveled on several mission trips to Mexico. He was a father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

Leland is preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Mabel Green; his wife, Carolyn Green, and a sister, Donna Rose Ryel.

Leland is survived by a sister, Vereta (Max) McBride, Aline and a brother, Vencil “Corky” (Loreta) Green, Carmen; two daughters, Shelley (Dennis) Gates, Caledonia, Mississippi and Tammy (John) Belcher, Pocahontas, Arkansas; a son, James Leland Green, Henderson, Colorado; eight grandchildren, Kaleigh (Michael) Stout, Kelsey (Josh) Bailey, Josh Gates, Caledonia, Mississippi, Jared Gates, Huntsville, Alabama, Whitney (Blake) McClung, Ashlyn (Jared) Brown, Pocahontas, Arkansas, Kristin Belcher, Alan Belcher, both of Biloxi, Mississippi; ten great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and extended family, Tim and Jacklyn Kolb, Kandi Brown, Tyson and Krystal Kolb, Clayton Kolb and families.

Funeral service for Leland was at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the First Christian Church in Cherokee with burial to follow at Carmen Cemetery. Arrangements are by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Cherokee. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m., Monday, with the family present. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc. Memorials may be made to Oklahoma Methodist Volunteers in Mission through the funeral home.