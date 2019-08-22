Billie Calvin Paige, 93, of Winfield, Kansas, passed away Wednesday evening, August 14, 2019 at his home.

Born February 9, 1926 in Cherokee, he was the son of David Barney and Cora Sarah (Pettey) Paige. He married Elvadean Linfoot in 1943. To this union, three children were born, Billy Dean, Charles Ray, and Ada Idela. The couple later divorced. Bill joined the United States Navy on May 17, 1944 and served on the U.S.S. Shangri-La during the latter part of WWII. He received an honorable discharge on February 3, 1946.

He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Grace C. Cowles on May 14, 1951 in Bentonville, Arkansas. They had one son, Michael Andrew. Bill worked at Cessna, where he was involved in the development of the T37 plane. He was a crew member when the T37 was taken to the Paris International Air Show. After leaving Cessna, he worked as an Instructor at Spartan School of Aeronautics. Bill was an avid soaring pilot and was a member of the Soaring Society of America. Soaring was his passion. Following retirement, Bill went on to manage the Eureka Municipal Airport for a time. He and Grace moved to Reading, Kansas, and later Winfield. Grace preceded him in death on June 1, 2018.

Bill is survived by his son Billy Dean Paige and wife, Lorene of Reading; his brother Clarence “Chuck” Paige and wife, Mary; his sister Wanda Faye Booth and husband, Don; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bill was preceded in death by sisters Loretha “Peggy” Paige, Lula Marcella Bledsoe, and Maxine Lavon Tharp, a brother ,Cloyce Eugene Paige and a son, Michael Andrew Paige.

Private family services will be held at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Miles Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

A memorial has been established in Bill’s name for Kindred Hospice. Contributions may be made through the funeral home.

