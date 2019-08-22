Jimmie Eugene White, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the First Christian Church in Cherokee.

Jim was born to Elbert and Stella (Folk) White on May 16, 1935, in Manchester. At a young age Jim went to live with Sam and May Daniels in Byron, where he grew up.

On October 29, 1955, he married Glennis Beatrice Winder. They and their three daughters made their home in Cherokee.

Memorial Contributions may be given in his name to the Cherokee United Methodist Church New Building Fund, 400 S. Grand, Cherokee, OK 73728 or to the Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, Massachusetts 01061-0515

Interment will follow in the Cherokee Cemetery. Strode Funeral Home and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.

