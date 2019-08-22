Rusty Joe Dunavant was born in Siloam Springs, Arkansas on June 25, 1955, the son of Billy Lee Dunavant and Elsie Talley Dunavant and passed from this life in Oklahoma City on August 15, 2019.

Rusty was adopted by Billy and Elsie when he was five years old, at which time he came to live in Jet where he graduated from high school, farmed and had his own tree service.

He was a member of the Jet United Methodist Church and the Jet Lions Club. Rusty loved his Harleys, his classic car (a two-door, purple, 1930 ASVE) and his tree service.

Rusty is preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Elsie Dunavant and two brothers.

He is survived by his son, Shean Dunavant and wife, Madison; two grandchildren, Addyson and Hastyn; life partner, Rene’ Christine; other relatives and friends.

A graveside memorial service for Rusty will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Pleasant View Cemetery north of Jet. Arrangements are by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Helena. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.

Memorials may be made to Jet Fire Department or Jet Lions Club through the funeral home.