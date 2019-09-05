Donald Harvey

A Celebration of Life service for Donald “Don” Harvey, age 89 of Enid, was at 2 p.m., Tuesday at Ladusau-Evans Chapel with Pastor Dan Barrick and Pastor Bradley Barrick officiating. Burial followed in the Carmen Cemetery, Carmen, under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.

The family received friends from 6-7 pm Monday evening at the funeral home.

Don was born December 3, 1929 in Carmen, OK to Jim and Veatrice Middleton Harvey and passed away early Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Garland Road Nursing Center.

He grew up in Carmen where he attended and graduated from Carmen Public Schools.

Don served in the U.S. Army 45th Division and the 2nd Armored Division after WWII in Germany.

He married LaDonna Glasgow on March 14, 1953 in Wichita, Kan. He was a member of the Christian Church in Carmen. Don started working with Far Gas in August 1953 selling propane for 22 years, and then went to work for the Carmen-Cherokee Coop as a truck driver hauling propane, retiring in 1994 after 42 years.

He volunteered on Carmen Fire Department, retiring after 20 years and volunteered for the ambulance service for 10 years. He was also a member of Carmen Chamber of Commerce for 10 years.

Don is survived by his wife LaDonna of the home, son Don Kent and wife Peggy Sue Harvey of Enid, two granddaughters Tiffany and Tonya Harvey, a brother Jerry Harvey and wife Edyce of Tecumseh, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers; Harold and Jack, sisters Doris, Norma and Lois.

Memorials may be made to Enid First Assembly of God-Peru Missions or Loaf and Fishes with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home serving as custodians of the funds.

Condolences may be made online and the service ay be viewed online at www.ladusauevans.com.