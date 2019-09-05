Richard Kost

Funeral services for Richard “Dick” Kost will be at 10 a.m., Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Carmen Christian Church with Rev. Talon Brady Watkins and Rev. Kirk Board officiating. Interment will be in the Carmen City Cemetery under the direction of Wentworth Mortuary, LLC, Carmen.

Richard Leon “Dick” Kost, son of the late Evert W. and Mary Izora (Baldwin) Kost, was born March 18, 1936, at Cherokee, and passed away September 1, 2019, at Enid, at the age of 83 years, 5 months, and 13 days.

He grew up and attended school in Carmen, graduating in 1954. After graduation Dick joined the United States Army.

On July 30, 1958, he was united in marriage to Rose Marie Church. To this union two children were born: Beth Ann and Kelly Lee. They lived in Carmen a few years before moving to Enid where they resided for the past 53 years. Dick worked as an oilfield pumper and later as a heavy equipment operator for Alfalfa County.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose.

Dick is survived by his children, Beth Watkins and husband, Tracy, Weatherford, and Kelly Kost and wife, Pam; two grandsons, Talon Brady Watkins and wife, Emily, Weatherford, and Baylor Austin Watkins and girlfriend, Katrina, Weatherford; other relatives and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made through the mortuary to the Carmen Christian Church or the Cowboy Church in Enid.

