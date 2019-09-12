Leland E. Walborn was born July 7, 1940, the son of Earnest and Lillian Harmon Walborn, at Manchester and passed from this life on September 8, 2019 in Alva.

Leland and Margaret Cutright were married February 5, 1965 and they made their home in the Amorita-Byron area where they lived their fifty-four years together.

Leland was a cowboy who had a love for and was good with his horses. He roped and doctored cattle for farmers and ranchers in the area and also owned and operated his cattle truck. In 1967 he started working at Alfalfa County District I as a road grader operator and continued this job for thirty-three years, at which time he retired. He had also served in the U. S. Army National Guard.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Earnest and Lillian Walborn and three brothers-in-law.

Survivors include Leland’s wife, Margaret Walborn; his sons, Brad Walborn and wife, Julie, Brent Walborn, and Bret Walborn and wife, Oksana; grandchildren, Caleb Walborn and wife, Shania, Anthony Merrill, Glenn Walborn, Emmy Walborn and Warren Walborn; great grandchildren, Phoenix Walborn, Dally Walborn and Destiny Merrill; his brother, John Walborn and wife, Pat; his sisters, Mary Hess, Florence and husband, Larry, Leona Polson and husband, Richard, Lenora Enterline and husband, Leon and Betty Blackburn; cousins; nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service for Leland at 10 a.m., Friday, September 13, 2019 at Byron-Amorita Cemetery with arrangements by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Cherokee.

Viewing will befrom 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday with family present 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.

Memorials may be made to Byron-Amorita Fire Department through the funeral home.