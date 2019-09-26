After a brief illness, Phyllis Jean Stone passed away in Tulsa on August 31, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She was born Phyllis Jean Fishback to Faye and Sarah (Gerrells) Fishback, in Cherokee on July 22, 1938. Her sister, Donna Kendrick preceded her in death.

She is survived by son, Jason Stone, Austin, Texas and daughter Anna (husband Scott) Morgan, Athens, Ala.; sister, Paige Diel Claremore, and grandchildren, Shelby Hallman and Dakotah Morgan; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Phyllis graduated from Cherokee High School in 1956, the same year she was crowned Homecoming Queen. “Fish,” as she was nicknamed, was also named to the State Honor Society and named a CHS Outstanding Citizen in 1955 for her contributions to the school. She had degrees in Chemistry and Biology from Northwestern Oklahoma University, and spent her professional career as a Medical Lab Technician.

Phyllis was known for her warm smile and quickly befriending any stranger she met. She judged no one. She loved selflessly and without limits. She had a wonderful sense of humor and would sometimes let out a howl when laughing; the laughter when she was with her sisters was riotous. Although Phyllis became handicapped in early adulthood, she never let it define her or limit her; she never said, “I can’t.” Phyllis was also a breast cancer survivor.

She enjoyed gardening, watching football, basketball, and loved cats. Making crafts was one of her favorite pastimes. She painted, did needlework, made jewelry, and was known for creating her Three Kings of Christmas. Phyllis was very active with her children, often shuttling them to multiple activities after they got out of school and participated as a Team Mom.

She is greatly missed and will continue to be so. Phyllis donated her body to science and there will be no services held. She will be later interred with her mother, Sarah, in Cherokee Municipal Cemetery.