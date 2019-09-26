Treva Jane Bright was born July 9, 1926 and returned to the Father September 18, 2019. Born in Cherokee to Benton and Eva Johnson, she was raised in Jet and graduated from high school in 1944. In June 1944 she married Richard L. Bright (Dick). After his discharge from the service, she returned to Cherokee with Dick and they ran the Whiteway Service Station.

In 1966 Treva started to work for the Farmers Exchange Bank, retiring in 1989. Treva enjoyed retirement where she remained busy as an avid seamstress, baker and craft maker. More importantly, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by daughter, Jane A. (Ann) Seng and her husband, Charles, Amelia, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Karen Bright; grandchildren, Laura Robertson, Bartlesville, Jill Staples, Wiggins, Colo., Matt Bright, Elliot City, Md., Jennifer Shinn, Centennial, Colo., Derek Seng, Dayton, Ohio, Cyle Seng, Bethel, Ohio, and nine great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dick Bright; son, Mike Bright; parents, Benton and Eva Johnson, and brother, Benton (Tark) Johnson.

Service will be at the First Christian Church in Cherokee at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Burial will follow at Cherokee Municipal Cemetery with arrangements by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Cherokee. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stamp Out Starvation program through the funeral home.