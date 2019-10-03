Leave a Comment

Gary Franklin Cobb, 85, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Houston, Texas.

He was born June 17th, 1934 in Darlington, Missouri to Otto Nathaniel and Emma B. Hogue Cobb.

Gary graduated Plains High School in Plains, Kansas in 1952. After graduation he attended Salt City Business College in Hutchinson, Kansas where he would meet his wife of 66 years, Ellen Louise.

Gary was an employee of Panhandle Eastern where he spent 8 years before becoming an original employee of its affiliate, Anadarko Petroleum until his retirement after 43 years. He and his wife were featured in the book, “Twenty Years of Independence: The Anadarko Story”, published in 2006. During his 66 years of marriage to his devoted wife they raised three children who would later give them five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Ellen Louise Cobb, Spring, Texas; Son Larry Cobb and his spouse Julie, Spring, Texas; Daughters Kari Lee and her spouse Leo Furman, Sugarland, Texas, and Dr. Dina White M.D. and her spouse Michael, Sugarland, Texas; Granddaughters Jenna Boomer and her spouse Eric D., Hockley, Texas, and Tiffani Feathers and her spouse Greg, Conroe, Texas; Grandsons Alfred J. Lee III and Talon White, Sugarland, Texas; Great Granddaughter, Teagan Feathers, Conroe, Texas; Great Grandson, Mason Boomer, Hockley, Texas; Brother, Garvin Cobb and his spouse Karen, Meade, Kan.; Sisters, Judith Hendricks and spouse Bruce of Henderson, Nevada, and Cheryl Carson, Liberal, Kansas; Gary is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Emma Cobb, brother, Garth Cobb, grandson, Lee Cobb, and brother-in-law, Dave Carson.

Per Gary’s wishes, no formal funeral service will be held. Memorials may be given in Gary’s name to the American Diabetes Association.

