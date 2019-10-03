Deborah Suzanne Hoggard was born to Ortha and Thelma Rae Ream on January 21, 1951 in Bakersfield, California and went to be with the Lord on September 25, 2019 in Enid.

She had three sisters, Kay Wright and husband, Morris, Becky Gaisford and husband, Daryl and Rhonda Lyden and boyfriend, Denny Jamison.

She went to Barstow High School in Barstow, California until she was seventeen, which was at the time of the death of her mother. In Barstow, she met George Hoggard, the love of her life, while he was serving at Fort Irwin Army Base.

She moved to Cherokee with her father, Ortha Ream and step-mother, Norah Ream. Deborah then married George Hoggard one year after living in Cherokee.

Deborah went to Cherokee High School for two years. She loved Cherokee football and basketball.

George and Deborah had three children: Melissa Patterson and husband, James, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Ryan Hoggard and wife, LaDonna, Cherokee, and Aaron Hoggard and wife, Lacy, Cherokee.

Deborah loved to sing Christian music. She sang at churches, funerals, weddings and at school ball games. She also sang in a small Christian group, the Upper Room.

She loved watching football and basketball with her husband, George, which included OU games, Dallas Cowboy games and Oklahoma City Thunder games.

She loved traveling to North Carolina with George to visit George’s family. She had close ties to George’s sisters and brothers. She also loved going to Nagshead and Outterbanx, her favorite ocean beaches.

Deborah owned and operated her beauty shop for forty years in Cherokee. She did haircuts for women, men, small children, teenagers and young couples. She did hair for weddings and other events. She just loved people.

Deborah had many uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, and nieces.

George and Deborah have four grandchildren, Drew Hoggard, Ethan Hoggard, Houston Hoggard, and Olivia Hoggard, all of Cherokee.

Deborah was a very kind, compassionate, Christian woman and loved the Lord with all her heart.

Funeral service for Deborah was at 10:30 a.m., Monday, September 30, 2019 at Cherokee First Christian Church. Burial followed at Cherokee Municipal Cemetery with arrangements by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Cherokee. Viewing was from 2-6 p.m., Sunday with the family present from 4-6 p.m. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.

Memorials may be given to Deborah Hoggard Memorial Fund through the funeral home.