Jimmie Hodgson

Jim Hodgson passed from this life on September 27, 2019 in Enid. Jim was born September 16, 1937 in Byron to Carl and Bessie Hodgson.

He graduated from Wichita East High in 1955 where he was an outstanding four-sport athlete.

Jim was married to Betty Lou Hager of Alva, Oklahoma for over 56 years. Jim and Betty lived in the Burlington area where they farmed and Jim worked at the Burlington Co-op for over 42 years.

Jim loved flying, hunting, fishing, and his family.

Survivors include his wife, Betty; sister, Charlotte, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Celebration of life service for Jim will be at Driftwood Christian Church at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019 Burial will follow at Byron-Amorita Cemetery with arrangements by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Cherokee. Visitation was from 1-6 p.m., Tuesday with family present 5-6 p.m. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Byron-Amorita Fire and Rescue through the funeral home.