Merle D Hutcheson, born May 14, 1930, left this life May 13, 2020.

Family and friends will celebrate his life, his friendships, and memories of him at 12 p.m., July 25 at the Jet Community Building.

More details at www.andersonburris.com.

If anyone would like to donate in Merle’s name, the family requests all donations be made to either the Jet Senior Citizens or the Jet Volunteer Fire Department thru Anderson-Burris Funeral Home.