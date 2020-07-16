Harold F. Melrose passed from this life on July 9, 2020 at his home in Enid with family by his side.

He was born January 13, 1924 on a farm southeast of Carmen to Adam Lee and Cora Esther Galer Melrose. He attended school at Rich Valley and Carmen. He and Frances Peck were married June 8, 1941 at Cleo Springs. They farmed in the McWillie area. He also worked at the State School for Boys in Helena. After Frances’s death he moved to Enid.

He and Winnie (Krob) Helterbrake were married August 23, 2009 at the Elm Flat Christian Church near Cleo Springs.

He is survived by his wife, Winnie, Enid; children, Joan (Paul) Cook, Helena, Leroy (Pat) Melrose, Oklahoma City, Laura (David) Reiswig, Yukon, Mary Beth Gray, Piedmont; step-children, Len (Vicki) Coulter, Aline, Myron (Debra) Coulter, Aline, Loretta Coulter, Enid; seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; nineteen step-great grandchildren; four step-great-great grandchildren; sisters, Wanda Nickel,Waggoner, Vera Hughes, Ponder, Texas, Marilyn Huff, Kettering, Ohio; step-brother, Gary (Doris) Booze, Aline.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Cora Melrose; step-mother, Grace Bruner Melrose; wife, Frances; brothers, Marvin, Eldon and Laverne; sister, Virginia Ryel; step-brother, Oval Booze; step-sisters, Jean Jack, Joyce Krepel, and Nadine Harvey; infant twin grandsons, Ryan and Brandon Gray; great-granddaughter, Dani Melrose.

Graveside service for Harold was at 9 a.m., Monday, July 13, 2020 at Good Hope Cemetery with Pastor Dean Holt and Len Coulter officiating. Arrangements are by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Helena. Viewing was from 2-7 p.m., Sunday and from 8-8:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.

Feel free to bring a lawn chair, masks optional, and we will have a sound system so everyone can social distance and hear the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Helena Nazarene Church, Elm Flat Christian Church, or Hospice Circle of Love through the funeral home.