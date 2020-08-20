Angie Mary McHenry was born on March 26, 1946, to Frutoso and Mary Madrid in Fort Sumner, New Mexico. Angie passed from this life in Enid on August 11, 2020.

Angie, as many people know, was a high spirited, devoted, outspoken person. She enjoyed watching her grandkids’ sporting events and activities, spending time on the porch, and it was rare seeing her with the same hair color for a long period of time. Angie was a championship winning tennis player, enjoyed gambling at the casino and visiting the bingo hall. She worked management and was very well-known in the community.

Those who preceded her in death include her beloved husband, Jim McHenry; her son, Lonnie McHenry; her daughter; Lois McHenry, and her parents, Frutoso and Mary Madrid.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Anna Lopez, Cherokee, Donna and Billy Irvin, Cherokee, Anghelina McHenry and Randall Burks, Lawton, Micheala and Sky Nolan, Oklahoma City, Lindsey McHenry, El Reno, and a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren.