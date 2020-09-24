Arlene Faith Kiner was born on September 10, 1926, in Aline. On September 17, 2020, shortly after her 94th birthday, Arlene went to be with Jesus.

A church service for family only was held at the Aline United Methodist Church at 2 p.m, Tuesday, September 22. Friends were invited to attend the memorial service at Aline Star Cemetery at 3 p.m. Rev. Kyle Kiner and Rev. Jessica Husted officiated the services.

Arlene was the daughter of Lowell and Lucy Prentice. She had one brother, Olin Prentice. Her parents instilled in her a love of Jesus and service to the church. Arlene was baptized in a stock tank at age 9, and became a member of the Pleasant Plains Church of the Brethren.

Arlene attended grade school at Rich Valley Country School. She attended Aline High School, where she played in the orchestra under the direction of Jane Fields, who helped develop her love of music. Arlene was Co-Valedictorian of her Senior Class. She then attended McPherson College in McPherson, Kansas, for 3 years before marrying the love of her life, Ernest.

At age 8, Arlene became very ill with Scarlet Fever. This experience helped develop her strong faith and ability to face life with an indomitable spirit.

At age 9, Arlene began piano lessons. She soon started playing the melody only of hymns at church. She became an outstanding pianist, who spent her life joyfully accompanying congregational singing for over 80 years. Arlene also taught music at Cleo Springs School, Cheyenne Valley School, and Aline School. She gave piano and voice lessons to many children and adults.

On June 10, 1946, Arlene married Ernest Winfield Kiner. They had three children, Larry, Lucinda and Paula. They farmed and ranched south of Aline for most of their 63 years of marriage.

Arlene is survived by her son, Dr. Larry Kiner, and wife, Kay, Enid; daughter, Lucinda Wanger, and husband, Danny, Gore; daughter, Paula Kiner, Seiling; four grandchildren, Rev. Kyle Kiner and wife, Jennie, Greg Kiner and wife, Callie, Elizabeth Todd and husband, Trent, Ashley Bagwell, and husband, James; and five great grandchildren, Anna Kiner, Caleb Kiner, Noah Kiner, Lucy Kiner, and Aiverleigh Todd.

Arlene is preceded in death by her parents, brother, and her husband, Ernest.

Memorials may be made to the Aline United Methodist Church through Pierce Funeral Home in Fairview. Condolences may be made online at www.piercefuneralhomes.com.