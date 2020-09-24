Bobby S. Perryman Jr

Memorial services for Bob Perryman were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the Carmen Christian Church with Pastor Kirk Board officiating. Burial of cremains followed in the Aline Star Cemetery under the direction of Wentworth Mortuary, LLC, of Carmen.

Bobby Sherrill Perryman, Jr., son of the late Bobby Sherrill Perryman, Sr. and Mary Ann (Moses) Simpkins, was born on November 23, 1958, at San Bernardino, California, and passed away September 18, 2020, at his home south of Carmen, at the age of 61 years, 9 months, and 26 days.

Bob graduated from Carmen-Dacoma High School with the class of 1977. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy and served his country until 1981. He was united in marriage to Lori Wilkinson on June 14, 1986. To this union two children were born: Sasha and Bobby. Bob grew up in California before moving to Carmen as a teen. He also lived in Missouri and Texas and returned to Carmen in 2008.

He had a love for cooking and made sure the residents at the nursing home where he worked were well fed. Bob also enjoyed teaching his grandkids how to cook and spending time with them. He enjoyed hunting and shooting guns.

Besides his parents, Bobby Sr. and Mary, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Wilbur Simpkins.

Bob is survived by his son, Bobby Perryman and his wife, Ashley, Carmen; his daughter, Sasha Perryman, Carmen; his brother, Wayne Perryman, Fort Worth, Texas; eight grandchildren, Colten Perryman, Emily McNary, Charlotte McNary, Bobby Dale, Lillie, Tuff, Lee, and Dixie Perryman, all of Carmen; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made through the mortuary to the Carmen Fire and Rescue.

Remembrances may be shared with the family at www.marshallfuneralhomes.com.