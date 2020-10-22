Helen Sophia Maria Otte Beisel

Funeral services for Helen Sophia Maria Beisel was at 2 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Tim Roggow officiating. Interment was at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home of Alva. Face masks were required at the service and the cemetery. The services were livestreamed on the Marshall Funeral Home Facebook page.

Helen Sophia Maria Beisel was born northwest of Alva on February 28,1917, to Henry and Bertha (Hinrichs) Otte and passed away October 15, 2020, at The Homestead at the age of 103 years, 7 months, and 17 days.

Helen was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Alva where she was baptized and confirmed. Helen attended Pleasant Vale School, graduating the 8th grade. She helped with all the farm duties, gardening, canning, chickens, and cattle. Many years after the wheat was planted her family would travel Route 66 to Orange, California, staying until April. She worked to earn money for her savings account.

On June 6, 1948, at the Zion Lutheran Church, she married Reinhold Beisel from Fargo. Later that year they moved to a farm northwest of Burlington. Together they raised cattle and were caretakers of the land they farmed. They lived on the farm for 35 years, then built a home in Burlington. Reinhold passed away September 27, 2004, after 57 years of marriage. Helen continued overseeing her land operations, purchasing additional properties. December 26, 2017, she moved to the Homestead in Alva.

Helen was a member of the Mary Martha Society of Zion Lutheran Church and a member of the ABBD Senior Citizens Club of Amorita. When she came to Alva she enjoyed having lunch at the Senior Citizens’ Center. Thanks to Ruby, Zion’s Seasonal Saints Leader for all the trips and transportation she provided for Helen.

Helen experienced many hardships in her life, the Dust Bowl, the depression, many diseases, and still reminded us to be thankful for what we have.

Her love of travel began at an early age, with trips to Silverton, Colorado where there were just trails, Colorado Springs, and California. She made an extensive trip to Germany and Europe to see family and visit the homes of her parents. She was a wonderful wife, daughter, sister, and aunt.

Her last honor was to be a sponsor for Aker’s baptism. She was blessed with the most wonderful caretakers and we especially want to thank Katie and Shirley for the love they gave her. Also thanks to Carla and the people at the Homestead and her neighbors, the Maltbys and a special friend, Milfred Schupbach. Thanks also to those who farmed her land in Oklahoma and Colorado, to Courtney for her genuine concern, gifts, and friendship and last, but not least, her beloved Joelle.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brothers, Walter (Ruth) Otte, and Ernest (Dorthy) Otte; her beloved sister, Fern (Ralph) Schupbach; her niece, Betty Province; her nephews, Louis Schupbach, Aaron Beisel and his son, Nathaniel; as well as other family members and many friends.

Helen is survived by nieces Patricia Newton, Nancy Waldron, Barbara Widner, Janis Schupbach, Suzanne (Darrell) Pralle, and Diana (Darrell) Jansen; her nephew, Ernest Dean (Verlinda) Otte, Reinholds family, Ida Evans, John Evans, and Diana Beisel and 148 additional family members. When opportunities arose, Helen was a mother to all of us.

